Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

