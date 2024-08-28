Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 63,702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

