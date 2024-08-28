Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $12,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $119.87 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

