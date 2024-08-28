Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.9 %

AMN stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

