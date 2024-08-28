Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

