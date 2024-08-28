Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,157,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 152,099 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,062.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.