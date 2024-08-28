Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Plexus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,076.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,269 shares of company stock worth $2,763,224. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $128.04 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

