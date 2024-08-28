Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $28,362,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,295. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $197.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.