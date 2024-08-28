Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Dover by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 620.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $184.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

