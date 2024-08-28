Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $116.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

