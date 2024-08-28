Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

