Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

