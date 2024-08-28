Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 283,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

KB Home Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

