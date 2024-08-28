Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.