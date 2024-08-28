Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $90.14 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

