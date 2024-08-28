Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,066,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,603,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $34.79 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,759. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

