Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after buying an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

