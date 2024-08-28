Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.57 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

