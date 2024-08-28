Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and sold 11,057 shares worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

