Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.5 %

JOE opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.