Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Capri by 1,580.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. Capri’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.