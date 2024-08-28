Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of BankUnited worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

