Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

