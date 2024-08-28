Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,351,596. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

