Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

