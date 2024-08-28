Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 300,697 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $8,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 131,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SON opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

