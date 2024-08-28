Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $247.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.87. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

