Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 344.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

