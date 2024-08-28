Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

