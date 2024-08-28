Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,307,000 after buying an additional 773,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $133.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

