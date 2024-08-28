Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

