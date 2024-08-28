Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $103.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $114.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

