Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.83 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.