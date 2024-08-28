Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.12. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

