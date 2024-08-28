Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $977,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.42.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

LH stock opened at $230.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

