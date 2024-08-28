Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $981,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,491,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.9% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 72.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $349.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

