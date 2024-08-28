Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $987,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,190,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ePlus by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

