Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $993,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.