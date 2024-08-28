Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $998,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Busey Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 92,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.4% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.