Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96,265 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTMI opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -996.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

