Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stride by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $81.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.