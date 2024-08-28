Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WD-40 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $252.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

