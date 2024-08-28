Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Ashland Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASH opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

