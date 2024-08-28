Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 7,913.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Timken by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

