Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rogers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Rogers by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $9,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 0.4 %

ROG stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $148.11.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.