Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Bread Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BFH opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.