Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2,559.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TRN opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

