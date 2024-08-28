Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

