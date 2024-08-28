Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,884,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -359.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

