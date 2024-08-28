Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $42.07 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

